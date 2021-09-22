Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for an undisclosed figure, giving it access to the full catalogue of works from the famed British author.

The deal extends a relationship between the two companies that began in 2018 with an initial pact that gave the streamer access to 16 titles for animation adaptations. To date, projects put into motion include Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston’s upcoming series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and an adaptation of Matilda The Musical with Sony and Working Title.

Netflix said today it was eyeing the creation of a universe of projects based on Dahl properties across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, and consumer products.

Dahl’s books, which also include James and the Giant Peach and The BFG, have sold more than 300 million copies and have been translated into 63 languages.

Headquartered in the UK, the Roald Dahl Story Company is led by Luke Kelly, Managing Director, and has 26 full-time employees across 8 departments including: Theatre, Entertainment, Licensing, Publishing, Marketing, Finance and Operations and Design.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a blog post: “There is a moment in James and the Giant Peach when the Ladybird says: “We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things!”. The Centipede replies, “there is no knowing what we shall see!”. Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”