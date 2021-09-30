Netflix Renews Chris Nee’s ‘Ridley Jones’ & ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ For Season 2, Orders Four Preschool Programs

Netflix has handed Chris Nee’s animated preschool programs Ridley Jones and Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 renewals.

Created and executive produced by Nee, Ridley Jones will return for Season 2 in November 2021. Ridley and her friends, Peaches, Fred, Ismat, Dudley and Dante will continue their nightly adventures when the lights go out, the doors lock shut, and all the exhibits come to life at The Museum of Natural History.

Ada Twist, Scientist developed by Nee and showrun and executive produced by Kerri Grant, will return in 2022. The series follows a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the answer to absolutely everything. Ada, along with her best friends Iggy Peck and Rosie Revere will be back to explore more ways science is a part of everyday life. Additional executive producers are Wonder Worldwide’s Mark Burton, Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, author Andrew Beat and illustrator David Roberts.

The streaming giant has also ordered four addition preschool series Action Pack, The Creature Cases, Big Tree City and Deepa & Anoop.

From creator Bill Harper and executive producer and showrunner Chris Hamilton Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The

Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series, animated by ICON Creative Studios, will debut January 2022.

The Creature Cases, created and written by Gabe Pulliam, is an animated action-comedy series that follows the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, agents of CLADE: the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, these brilliant sleuths travel the globe solving mind-boggling mysteries that mix real zoological facts with wild detective action! The series is produced by Silvergate Media and animated by TeamTO. The Creature Cases will debut Spring 2022 and is executive produced by Kurt Mueller and Adam Idelson.

Big Tree City also comes to Netflix in Spring 2022. From head writer Sam Morrison and executive producers Adam Shaw and Oli Hyatt, Big Tree City is an all action, all comedy series from Emmy Award winning Blue Zoo Animation. Hot sauce Volcanoes, biscuit dinosaur mysteries and exploding soda pop factories; Join the wild rescues of Major Prickles and his overzealous team, as they try to save the animal citizens of Big Tree City.

Netflix has also ordered Deepa & Anoop (2022), which will drop in 2022. From Munjal Shroff, Lisa Goldman and Heather Kenyon, Deepa & Anoop is an all-new, animated preschool series from Mattel Television that follows the adventures of fun-loving seven-year-old Deepa and her best friend, Anoop, a color-changing elephant, at Deepa’s family’s bed and breakfast, Mango Manor. Deepa and Anoop are the unofficial “ambassadors of fun” and make sure every guest has the best time possible, often solving the simplest of problems with the most imaginative (and complicated!) solutions that frequently involve large-scale musical numbers

Executive producers are Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Mattel Television and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President, Creative & Executive Producer, Mattel Television.