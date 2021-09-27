×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dune’ Mines $77M Cume Through Second Early Offshore Frame – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Tops Tony Awards With 10 Wins Including Best Musical - Winners List + Full Coverage
Read the full story

Netflix Makes Key UK Documentary Hires From Raw & Pulse

'Three Identical Strangers'
Neon

Netflix is ramping up its documentary series team in the UK with a pair of key hires.

Adam Hawkins will join the streamer later this year from Raw, where he was U.S. Creative Director and had credits including Don’t F**k with Cats and Three Identical Strangers. At Netflix he will lead the documentary series team in the UK, reporting to LA-based Director of Documentary Series, Gabe Spitzer.

Also joining the company is Nelesh Dhand as Manager, Documentary Series. He arrives from Pulse films where he worked on projects including Dead Asleep and Hair Power: Me and My Afro.

The pair join a doc series team that already includes Benedict Kelly, Manager Unscripted Series and Daisy Lilley, Manager Unscripted Series.

Also based in London but on doc features are: Kate Townsend, Vice President, Documentary Features, Jonny Taylor, Director Documentary Features, Reva Sharma, Manager Documentary Features and Zainab Ali Khan, Coordinator.

“As Netflix continues to cement its reputation for producing best in class, highly talkable documentaries across a wide range of genres, I am delighted to have Adam leading our commissioning strategy in the UK,” says Gabe Spitzer. “Netflix is committed to investing in the best talent and programming in the UK and both Adam and Nelesh have enviable track records in bringing must-watch stories to screens.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad