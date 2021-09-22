Netflix India’s ‘Ray Donovan’ Adaptation With Rana Daggubati; Endeavor Content Puts ‘Cash In The Attic’; Pluto TV In Italy — Global Briefs

Netflix India’s Ray Donovan Adaptation

Netflix India is lining up a local adaptation of hit U.S. series Ray Donovan. The crime-action-drama, titled Rana Naidu, will see actor Rana Daggubati sharing screen time for the first time with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Produced by Locomotive Global, the series is an official adaptation of the Showtime series and is due to begin production soon. The series will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Karan Anshuman is showrunner and director and joining him to co-direct is Suparn Verma.

Pluto TV Sets Italy Launch Date

ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV will launch in Italy on October 28, marking Italy’s first free ad-supported internet TV service and will complement Paramount+ when the streaming service launches in Italy in 2022. “ViacomCBS is rapidly expanding its global streaming footprint, connecting consumers with a vast library of great content across free and pay platforms worldwide,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV. “With Pluto TV and soon Paramount+, our diversified eco-system will transform the Italian streaming market.” Sky Media will serve as Pluto TV’s conventional advertising sales partner in Italy. Pluto TV in Italy will offer 40 original channels. Content includes titles from ViacomCBS’ library, in addition to titles from third-party content partners, including Paramount, Lionsgate, Minerva, KidsMe, Banijay Rights, and Cineflix Rights. The service is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Europe and Latin America.

Endeavor Content Boards Cash In The Attic

Endeavor Content has boarded the new iteration of classic format Cash In The Attic. Reimagined for today’s audiences, a U.S. version from Leopard USA and commissioning broadcaster Discovery US’ HGTV channel, is launching this week. Endeavor Content will be handling rest of world sales on both the finished tape and format rights for both the newly revamped series, as well the original version. The original show aired in 160 countries and featured personal stories and treasures hidden in people’s attics. The original series ran to nearly 600 episodes across 18 series on the BBC, and around the world. The new six-part 30-minute series is hosted by Courtney Tezeno.