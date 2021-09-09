Netflix’s ‘Diana: The Musical’ Trailer: “Hello, I’m Diana”

Netflix has released the official trailer for Diana: The Musical, director Christopher Ashley’s film of the Broadway production that premieres on the streamer Oct. 1.

Filmed in 2020 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre (without an audience), Diana features the original Broadway cast of Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. That cast – which had just begun performances on Broadway when the March 2020 pandemic shutdown hit – will return to the stage when Diana resumes live performances on Nov. 2 (with an official opening on Nov. 17).

The trailer features a video montage of clips from the show, built around de Waal’s performance of the musical number “If.”

The musical has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan, choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

Watch the trailer above.