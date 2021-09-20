Netflix Wins 44 Emmys, Most By Any Streamer Or Network, Ending With Historic One-Two Series Punch

Peter Morgan accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for "The Crown", at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

With historic wins for The Crown for Best Drama Series and The Queen’s Gambit in Best Limited or Anthology Series, Netflix has clinched the most wins by any streaming service or network at the 2021 Emmys.

The total of 44 wins is the most since CBS hit that level in 1974.

Heading into tonight, the market-share title seemed all but assured, based on Netflix’s performance at last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremony. The streaming giant started tonight with 34 wins already in the bag and picked up another 10 along the way. In all, The Crown and Queen’s Gambit had 11 wins each, with seven tonight by The Crown.

The two biggest triumphs closed out the Emmy show. The two-fer marks the first time Netflix, the first streamer to release originals and the largest player, with 209 million global subscribers, has ever won a series category. Between 2013 and 2020, Netflix had racked up 30 nominations in best drama, comedy and limited series without prevailing.

Streaming became a way of life during the pandemic, with people spent most of their time at home consuming more streaming content than ever over the past year and a half. Companies also shifted ever more toward digital and away from linear, making it not entirely surprising to see SVOD platforms topping the rankings. Apple TV+ was the other digital headline, grabbing Best Comedy Series and a passel of other prizes for Ted Lasso. For the first time, the night’s three biggest trophies, for best series, went to streaming services, punctuating the changing of the guard.

Drama has been a tough category for streaming services to crack, in something of an echo of the Best Picture Oscar race. Hulu was previously the only streaming platform with a best drama win, for The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017. Amazon Prime Video has taken home best comedy honors for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag.

The overall result proved a major reversal of 2020, when HBO had 30 total Emmys and Netflix captured 21. HBO Max launched in May 2020, shortly before the end of last year’s eligibility period.

Following the historic tie in 2018, when both HBO and Netflix scored 23 wins, HBO had reasserted itself at the top of the winners list with stronger nomination conversion record than its streaming rival. Its streaming sibling HBO Max (which contains the entire HBO programming slate as well as Max Originals) also had a stellar year with multiple nominees like Hacks. In the end, though, Covid-19 production delays deprived HBO and HBO Max of several potential contenders, including last year’s drama winner, Succession and a multiple winner in Barry.

Last year, HBO scored 30 Emmys vs. 21 for Netflix after the WarnerMedia network had trailed Netflix at the nomination stage 107 to 160). Amazon managed four total wins, while Apple and Hulu picked up one apiece.

Disney+ led WarnerMedia after last Sunday, 13 wins to 10, but stalled out tonight apart from a win for Hamilton in Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded).

The Covid-19 streaming boom, which is fully reflected in this year’s Emmys even though last year’s ceremony was fully remote and felt more quintessentially 2020. While its subscriber growth has flattened in some territories in recent months, Netflix has added tens of millions of subscribers since the pandemic began. The global nature of its operations also enabled the company to maintain a production pipeline, albeit somewhat diminished, even as many rivals faced more widespread shutdowns.

One administrative decision is reflected in this year’s tallies. HBO opted for a combined HBO/HBO Max tally in the upstart WarnerMedia streamer’s second year in Emmy contention. The move helped at the nomination stage where HBO/HBO Max edged out Netflix (130 to 129 nominations), and a solid HBO Max showing at the main telecast with multiple wins for Hacks also helping the final tally.

While Netflix commanded the main headline, Apple TV+ also notched a strong night. Its Best Comedy Series win for Ted Lasso makes the service the fastest to get a series win, in just its second year of eligibility. The overall streaming story reflected a dramatic increase in contenders over the past two years. Since November 2019, at least seven major streaming services have hit the market (including Paramount+, the expansion and rebrand of the six-year-old CBS All Access).

Apple has perhaps been the most secretive of any company in revealing any indications of the performance of Apple TV+. Like Apple Music, iCloud and other services, the streaming outlet is meant to be part of the overall value proposition of Apple, so the company has not broken out any specs, even at a show-by-show level.

The other notable win by a streaming service during this month’s Emmys was recorded last weekend by ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV, for distributing the MTV documentary feature 76 Days. The win by the free ad-supported streaming platform is a first in Emmy history. The slate of a streaming service that didn’t survive the battlefield, Quibi, mustered one last Emmy win. J.B. Smoove took it for his performance in Mapleworth Murders.

Quibi mustered a handful of Emmys last year on the eve of the Jeffrey Katzenberg-created mobile startup’s flameout. Mapleworth Murders, along with dozens of other Quibi-nurtured titles, can now be seen for free on the Roku Channel after Roku acquired a tranche of programming from Quibi in January.