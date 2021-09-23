NBCUniversal & BBC Strike Unscripted Formats Deal

NBCUniversal and the BBC are searching for the next wave of unscripted after striking a transatlantic partnership.

The U.S. media group, which operates broadcast network NBC, a slew of cable networks and streamer Peacock, and the British public broadcaster have teamed up to find unscripted shows that can work both in the States and UK.

The pair will hunt for shows produced by British producers across unscripted genres and will look to co-commission pilots or develop projects with series potential.

They have agreed terms for producers, based on the BBC’s existing terms, which will be a boon for producers as the BBC has much more favorable terms that U.S. networks. Diversity will also be a key part of the decision-making process.

NBC has also remade a number of BBC formats including The Wheel, The Weakest Link and Dragon’s Den, while the BBC has remade NBC’s The Wall.

The partnership was developed by BBC Entertainment’s Syeda Irtizaali and Ed Havard, VP, Creative Partnerships for Universal Studio Group. Submissions will be overseen by BBC commissions Pinki Chambers and Neil McCallum and Havard and Sharon Vuong for NBCU.

Jenny Groom, EVP, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, “In such a competitive landscape, we love the idea of amplifying our audiences and creative output in partnership with the BBC. There is no better partner for NBCU and with Sharon Vuong and her team helping to lead the charge for us, we look forward to bringing the next great wave of unscripted formats to viewers across the globe.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning, added, “This unique partnership is such an exciting opportunity for UK-based producers. We want to lead the way in finding and investing in high impact, returnable British ideas and formats from all nations and regions, and this collaboration with NBCU will enable producers to develop their ideas at scale and win commissions on both sides of the Atlantic.”