National CineMedia Taps Allen Media Group Executive Ronnie Ng As Chief Financial Officer; Shares Jump 11%

Movie theater advertising network National CineMedia has named former Allen Media Group executive Ronnie Ng as chief financial officer.

At AMG, the diversified media and entertainment company owned by Byron Allen, Ng was CFO and head of corporate development overseeing a string of acquisitions and the refinancing of its capital structure. Previously he was a VP at asset manager TCW Group and an investment banker at the UBS Global Media Group.

NCM CEO Tom Lesinski said Ng’s “deep financial expertise and experience in media and entertainment will be a critical asset… as the movie industry continues to recover and to advance our strategic initiatives.”

Shares of the company, which is co-owned by the nation’s largest exhibitors, are up by more than 11% today on heavy trading volume.

National CineMedia’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment, Regal and Cinemark. The company has also been expanding outside theaters, inking deals to advertise on supermarket kiosks, ATMs and in elevators. It’s also been staffing up. Over the last few months, Maria Woods rejoined the company as general counsel and Amy Tunick became the company’s first chief marketing officer.

It’s previous chief financial officer Katie Scherping retired last year.