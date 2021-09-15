National Board Of Review Sets Its 2021 Awards Announcement Date

The National Board of Review said Wednesday that it will announce its 2021 honorees on November 30, returning it its regular late-fall position as one of the first critics groups to weigh in on the best films of the year. Winners will be celebrated on January 11 in a gala ceremony hosted by NBC News’ Willie Geist.

Last season, NBR made its picks on January 26, 2021, two months later than usual, owing to adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down much of the exhibition business. It named Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods as Best Picture.

After adjusting its eligibility requirements last year in light of Covid (to the end of February 2021), the NBR said today that 2021 films will be eligible if screened either in a theater or digitally on or before Sunday, November 28.

The NBR critics select winners in categories including Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress, Original and Adapted Screenplay, Foreign Language Film, Animated Feature, Documentary, Breakthrough Performance and Directorial Debut. It also traditionally bestows the Spotlight Award, Freedom of Expression, the William K. Everson Film History Award and the NBR Icon Award.