‘Narcos: Mexico’ To End With Season 3 On Netflix; Premiere Date, First-Look Photos & Teaser Released

Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico returns with season 3 on Nov. 5 — its final season in Mexico. It is as yet unknown if the franchise will continue with another installment after the original series, set in Colombia, and the Mexico offshoot, both of which ran for three seasons. Executive producers previously have said their intention was to follow the drug trade across various countries.

The new season is set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites. It examines the war that breaks out after Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-done only pushes real victory further away.

Although Luna won’t return as Gallardo, there are many returning stars as well as some new ones. Most notably, Urban Latino superstar Benito Antonio “Bad Bunny” Martinez Ocasio makes his series debut as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.

Other newbies in series regular roles and the characters they play are:

Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia- A Juarez cop with a moral dilemma; despite his misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings.

Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada- An independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else.

Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez- A young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

Returning cast includes Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa.

Narcos is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard and Eric Newman.

Carlo Bernard will serve as showrunner.

More images from Season 3 can be found below, and the show’s first teaser is above.