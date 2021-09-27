Naomi Watts & Phillip Noyce Thriller ‘Lakewood’ Picked Up By Vertical Entertainment & Roadside Attractions Post TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: One of the few titles up for sale at TIFF this year was Phillip Noyce’s thriller Lakewood starring Naomi Watts, and Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have landed North American rights to the the female-driven thriller.

The movie, which was co-financed by Boies Schiller Entertainment and Limelight, deals with the sensitive subject of a high school lockdown, but from a mother’s p.o.v. from a distance. In the feature, written by Buried and Greenland‘s Chris Sparling, Amy Carr (Watts) is desperately racing against time to save her child Noah (Colton Gobbo) as authorities place her small town on lockdown due to an active shooter incident.

Lakewood is scheduled for release during the first quarter of 2022. The movie was shot on location in the North Bay of Ontario, Canada and made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival two weeks ago.

Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Roadside’s Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff told Deadline, “We are thrilled to be back in business together to release Phillip Noyce’s tense and timely thriller Lakewood in early 2022. We all saw it in Toronto and agreed it would be the perfect collaboration. The combination of Phillip’s storytelling and Naomi Watts’ incredible talent will make a great start to 2022.”

Also starring in the Noyce directed movie is Colton Gobbo and newcomer Sierra Maltby. The film is produced by David Boies, Andrew Corkin, Alex Lalonde, Chris Parker, Zack Schiller, Dylan Sellers, Chris Sparling, Naomi Watts and executive produced by Devin Andre, Alex Dong, Theo James, Aaron Kaplan, Tyler Zacharia. The production team includes composer Fil Eisler, director of photography John Brawley, editor Lee Haugen, production designer Zosia Mackenzie, art director John O’Regan, set decorator Karen Churma and costume designer Amanda Lee Street.

Jarowey negotiated the deal on behalf Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions. UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.

Australian filmmaker Noyce’s directorial canon has grossed over $1.2 billion including such global blockbusters as Angelina Jolie’s Salt ($294M), Tom Clancy’s Patriot Games ($178M) and Clear and Present Danger ($216M) for Paramount, the 1989 thriller Dead Calm with Nicole Kidman, Rabbit-Proof Fence, and The Quiet American, the latter which earned Michael Caine an Oscar Nomination for Best Actor. He’s also the EP of such hit TV series as ABC’s Revenge and Fox’s The Resident.