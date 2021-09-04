“Basically I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said. “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

Osaka has struggled with her mental health. She withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match in May, and skipped Wimbledon. She lost in the Olympics in her native Japan and in the round of 16 to at the Western & Southern Open before the US Open.

In the US Open, Osaka advanced to the third round via walkover after her second-round opponent withdrew with illness. She defeated Marie Bouzkova in the first round Monday.