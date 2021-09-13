Hitchcockian Nanny Drama From Julie Durk Lands Pilot Order At Freeform; Andrea Londo & Warren Christie Among Stars

Freeform has ordered a Hitchcockian nanny drama pilot from Grace and Frankie exec producer Julie Durk.

Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Amy Acker (The Gifted), Jon-Michael Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond) star in the untitled pilot.

The one-hour drama, which was known as “The Nanny” in development, is described as a Hitchcockian contemporary thriller that follows a young woman as she is thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets.

The Untitled Julie Durk Project is written by Durk, who exec produced feature film You’ve Got Mail, and comes from ABC Signature and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Durk, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass and Andrea Shay exec produce.

Londo plays Elena, who at first seems like just a wholesome, friendly young woman trying to get a job as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son at the Greybourne. But she’s not the wide-eyed innocent she seems to be. Once Elena is ensconced in this world, she’ll discover she’s not the only one with dark secrets or a hidden agenda.

Christie plays Matthew, a self-made architect dealing with tremendous sorrow over his wife’s death. That’s one of the reasons he’s determined to do everything he can to help his young son be a happy little boy again, including hiring a new nanny. But to his surprise, he has instant chemistry with Elena.

Bishop plays Mrs. Ivey, an imperious woman used to ruling the roost and getting her way through a potent combination of wealth, power and sheer force of will. Acker is Tory, a woman who always has resented her younger, effortlessly graceful late sister. She takes an instant dislike to the fresh-faced, eager young nanny hired by her handsome brother-in-law. Although she’s married, she obviously has eyes for Matthew, inserting herself into his life and the life of her young nephew whenever she can.

Ecker plays Scottie, Elena’s boyfriend, sexy, seemingly a bit unpolished but not to be underestimated as he’s very sharp and always playing the long game. Lumpkin plays Elliott, a teenager who lives in The Greybourne with his wealthy, accomplished parents. Samiri plays Jasper, Matthew’s son, a shy, sad child who’s still reeling from the recent death of his mother. He has trouble trusting anyone, but we see the smart, funny, independent kid he really is when he starts to open up to Elena, who makes him laugh and feel safe again.

Royale plays Ginny, a cool, stylish young woman with dyed magenta hair who works alongside Elena as a nanny at The Greybourne.

Jeffrey Reiner (Dirty John) will direct the pilot.

