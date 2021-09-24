‘Naked And Afraid Of Love’ Renewed For Season 2 By Discovery+

Discovery+ has ordered a second helping of Naked And Afraid Of Love, the romance-focused spinoff of the Discovery channel hit Naked and Afraid.

The competition series, which premiered on Discorvery+ on Sunday, August 22, follows 16 naked strangers ready to find love as they strip down and bare it all in the ultimate challenge that blends survival, romance and everything in between. New episodes drop Sunday, culminating in the reunion hosted by Naked and Afraid vet Jake Nodar on November 7th.

The current season is set in the Philippine islands, with 8 men and 8 women are physically and emotionally vulnerable and forced to depend on each other. From a sexually fluid Army veteran who’s known for his ‘take charge’ attitude and a PhD student from Honolulu who’s tired of her fixer-upper relationships, to a high school teacher looking for a ring on ‘that’ finger and a San Diego surf instructor who’s ready to spear fish, fend off wildlife and ride through this journey like the perfect wave, these stripped down singles each bring their own unique backgrounds, and relationship experiences to the table.

“We are thrilled to see audiences coming to discovery+ for Naked and Afraid of Love,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. “A hit franchise on linear, we were excited to explore and lean into what Naked and Afraid could be specifically on discovery+ and it is gratifying to see the creative and strategy payoff. This is where it gets fun, finding creative ways to fuel both of our streaming and linear businesses, and the team is excited to see what else is possible.”

Naked and Afraid of Love is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. For Discovery, Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.