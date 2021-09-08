Murdaugh Family Murders Explored In Campfire-Produced Doc Series In The Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: The murders of two members of a prominent family of South Carolina lawyers and the mysterious events that followed are to be explored in a multi-part doc series for HBO Max.

The streamer is developing Murdaugh Family Mysteries (w/t) with Campfire Studios, the company behind Hulu doc WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47B Unicorn.

The series will investigate the mysterious, still-unraveling events surrounding the murders of a mother and son from a prominent family of lawyers in small-town South Carolina.

On June 7, Alex Murdaugh found his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, brutally murdered at their home in Islandton, SC. Their killings spawning a media frenzy — both locally and nationally — due to the family’s reputation as a legal dynasty in the area.

In the months that have followed, while the case has gone cold, speculation has run rampant around potential connections, possible motivations and suspects. Then, on September 4, while changing a flat tire on a rural road, Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head. He survived the incident, resigned from his law firm and recently checked into a rehab facility.

Now, as questions and allegations continue to mount and authorities search for the instigator behind the tragic series of events, Campfire will work with local sources and embed within the community for the docuseries.

It is the latest wild tale told by Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, which produced HBO Max’s Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults doc series as well as FX’s Zodiac-related series The Most Dangerous Animal Of All and Netflix’s John Grisham-exec produced series The Innocent Man.

Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein will exec producer with Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as co-executive producers.