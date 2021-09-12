How To Watch MTV’s Video Music Awards Online And On TV

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Doja Cat is hosting the annual who’s-who-of-music event, which this year is being simulcast across MTV’s sibling networks CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW. The show will also be available via authentication at MTV.com.

The official MTV preshow hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT and will be livestreamed on Twitter. The platform will also host the MTV VMA Stan Cam via @VMAs, with the MTV and VMA Facebook pages also providing content during the ceremony.

As for the awards, Justin Bieber leads all nominees coming into the night with seven nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six and Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon with five apiece. Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are nommed in the marquee artist of the year category.

Confirmed performers tonight include Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, Normani and Ozuna. Foo Fighters will receive the first Global Icon Award during the show and also is slated to perform.

The presenters lineup includes Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Barker.

MTV News will mount an aftershow on its Twitter, Facebook and YouTube feeds after the ceremony with Ryan Mitchell hosting.