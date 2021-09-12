MTV Documentary Films Lands First Emmy Win For ’76 Days’

Two years and four months after MTV launched a Documentary Films division headed by Sheila Nevins, former longtime President of HBO Documentary Films, the unit landed its first Emmy award with 76 Days.

The film, produced by Hao Wu and Jean Tsien, won the Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking category, which also included Dick Johnson Is Dead and Welcome To Chechnya.

76 Days, which Hao Wu also co-directed, tells the story of the Wuhan lockdown in early 2020, looking inside the frontlines of the crisis in four hospitals to explore the human stories of healthcare workers and patients who struggle to survive the pandemic.

Accepting the award, Hao Wu thanked his co-directors, Anonymous and Weixi Chen, “who took enormous personal risk filming in Wuhan at the start of the outbreak.”

Nevins, executive producer on 76 Days, had previously earned 34 individual Primetime Emmy Awards.