MPTF Expresses “Eternal Gratitude” To DGA & Directors Guild Foundation For 70 Years Of Support

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is expressing its “eternal gratitude” to the DGA and the Directors Guild Foundation for their continuing support, which includes $5 million in donations over the past 20 years.

“For 70 years, the DGA and Directors Guild Foundation have made MPTF their primary outside charity,” the MPTF said on Friday in a message to its supporters. “This special recognition and appreciation of us taking care of its members and the greater community of creative workers has resulted in $5 million donated over the past two decades. Last year during the pandemic, we proudly administered the DGF Emergency Relief Fund, supporting members and DGA trainees during a challenging period. Thank you to the DGA and the DGA Foundation for their amazing philanthropy and taking such good care of our community.”

This summer, MPTF said, the guild and the Foundation “once again honored MPTF with a new pledge to provide annual support for the next decade. We feel truly blessed by our relationship with this incredible organization!”