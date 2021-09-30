Morgan Freeman & Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment Team With Lesley-Ann Brandt For Drama Series ‘Hanover Street’

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer and Spartacus star Lesley-Ann Brandt is partnering with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment on the development of Hanover Street, a drama series set in Cape Town’s District Six.

Brandt, who will star and produce with Adrian Cunningham of D6 Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Lori, Morgan, and the team at Revelations to bring the beauty and tragedy of District Six to life. It’s such a personal story to me, my family, and the people of the Cape Flats. While the barbarity of the apartheid regime has featured onscreen before, Hanover Street will lean into the joy and solidarity that the community shared in the face of repression.”

Home to 60K residents of all ethnicities and creeds, along with a thriving LGBTQIA+ community, District Six stood as a symbol of defiance against everything that apartheid stood for. In 1966, the regime designated it a whites-only area. By 1982 its entire population had been forcibly removed, and the neighborhood destroyed.

Revelations has a history of telling stories set within South Africa during the Apartheid period. Bopha!, Freeman’s feature directorial debut, and Clint Esatwood’s Invictus, in which Freeman was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela, were both developed and produced by McCreary, and highlighted impactful stories within the country during and post-apartheid.

McCreary adds, “There’s a definite correlation between the racial reconciliation that has gone about in South Africa — and continues today — and the important conversations happening today in America. Bopha! explores police violence and Invictus, racial reconciliation. We find it sometimes easier to reflect on stories in another country to learn more about ourselves.”

