Redbox Picks Up Rights To Morgan Freeman & Cole Hauser Action Movie ‘Muti’

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to Muti, the action-thriller starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser.

As we first revealed, Muti heralds from writer-director George Gallo (Bad Boys) and producers Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (Waiting For The Barbarians). Above is a first look image of the production.

The film follows Detective Boyd (Hauser), who, unable to process the death of his daughter, embarks on the hunt for a serial killer who murders according to a brutal tribal ritual: Muti. The only person who can help Boyd is Professor Mackles (Freeman), an anthropologist who hides an unspeakable secret. The line between sanity and madness thins as Boyd goes deeper into the killer’s world.

Supporting cast includes Peter Stormare (Fargo) and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Mississippi and will continue in Italy. The screenplay is written by Bob Bowersox, Jennifer Lemmon, Francesco Cinquemani, Giorgia Iannone, Luca Giliberto, and Ferdinando Dell’Omo. It is based on a story by Joe Lemmon and Cinquemani.

Producers are Joe Lemmon of Black Diamond Films, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Danielle Maloni of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SPA, and Bret Saxon and Jeff Bowler of Wonderfilm Media. Executive Producers are March on Productions’ Richard Salvatore, David E. Ornston, Nate Adams, and Luca Matrundola.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment and Bret Saxon of Wonderfilm Media.

“After reading the script to Muti we knew this was a special film that will have audiences at the edge of their seats,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “The casting is phenomenal, and George’s past work on Bad Boys and other projects speaks for itself. We can’t wait to premiere this next year.”

Redbox Entertainment is the content acquisition and production division of Redbox, well known for its US-wide footprint of film and TV retail kiosks.

In May, Redbox announced an agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, valued home ent service Redbox at $693M.

The company’s streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content.