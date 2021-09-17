Montclair And Lady Filmmakers Festival Lineups Arrive; Wave Grants Return – Film Briefs

The first movies in the lineup for the Montclair Film Festival were unveiled Friday, with the 10th annual New Jersey fest to open with Wes Anderson’s The Last Dispatch on October 21 and close October 30 with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

The fest, which will be in-person with attendees vaccinated and masked, also will feature Jeymes Samuel’s Western The Harder They Fall as its Fiction Centerpiece on October 22, and will host New Jersey native Dionne Warwick and director Dave Wooley for a post-screening Q&A after the Non-Fiction Centerpiece film, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.

This year’s festival will also feature a free outdoor screening of The Mitchells vs. The Machines on October 14 and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 30 at organizer Montclair Film’s new art house venue The Clairidge.

Related Story Beyond Fest Sets 2021 Lineup; 'Sankofa' Gets 4K Restoration Via Array; Buffalo 8 Acquires 'Dreams On Fire'; More - Film Briefs

Tickets for Montclair Film members go on sale September 27, with public tickets on sale October 1. More info here.

Watch on Deadline

***

The 13th annual Lady Filmmakers Festival will kick off five days of in-person and virtual events next week in Beverly Hills with world premieres of Juliet Landau’s A Place Among the Dead and Josh and Rebecca Tickell’s documentary The Revolution Generation in the lineup of more than 120 films that celebrate and honor women filmmakers and the men who collaborate with them.

To qualify for the festival, films must have at least one woman in the role of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, production designer or editor.

A Place Among the Dead explores the repercussions of growing up under the sway of narcissism and psychological abuse. Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen star in the pic, which includes an appearance from Anne Rice. The Revolution Generation features Michelle Rodriguez and Shailene Woodley and explores how today’s youth can revolutionize systems that have exploited and failed them.

The fest comes after Lady Filmmakers introduced a subscription-based streaming service on Film Festival Flix featuring full-length and short, live action, documentary and animated films.

For the full lineup and tickets, click here.

***

Wavelength Films has launched the third year of its WAVE Grant initiative, a $5,000 grant and mentorship program that aims to help a first-time female or non-binary filmmaker of color with the production of their first short documentary or narrative film. A total of five winners will be selected this year, up from three in 2020, with submissions due by December 1.

In addition to the grant, Wavelength provides mentorship in the producing, development and post-production of the filmmaker’s short as well as a fundraising and distribution strategy.

Aside from the WAVE (which stands for “Women At the Very Edge”) Grant, the Jennifer Westphal-founded producer-financier Wavelength is behind the Sundance Film Festival special jury winner Cusp, the Tribeca Film Festival documentary winner Socks on Fire, and docs Feels Good Man and Athlete A.

More details here.