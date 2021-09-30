‘Monarch’: Tony Winner Faith Prince Joins Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch will get some Tony-winning talent, as Broadway’s Faith Prince has been set to join the cast in a major recurring role. She will appear opposite stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

The series debuts Sunday, January 30.

Prince will take on the role of Nellie Cantrell, Dottie’s trouble-loving younger sister. Per the character description: All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t make Nellie look 35 again, but she pulls off sexy.

Hilfers will write and exec produce Monarch, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

Additional cast members are Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Martha Migareda, Emma Milani, Eva Amurri and Adam Croasdell.

Prince, a major player in the Broadway world, earned the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards in 1992 for her performance as Ms. Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Her additional Broadway credits include Disaster!, Annie, The Little Mermaid, Bells Are Ringing, Nick & Nora, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Little Me, The Dead and Noises Off.

Prince previously recurred on ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey. She has also appeared on Drop Dead Diva, Huff, Spin City, Emily In Paris, Modern Family and Scream Queens. Additional TV credits incude CSI, Ugly Betty, Monk and Law & Order.

She is represented by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin and Powerline Entertainment.