‘Monarch’: Martha Higareda & Emma Milani Board Fox Musical Drama

Martha Higareda (Into The Dark: Culture Shock, Altered Carbon) and Emma Milani (Solve) have joined the lead cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. They will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Higareda will play Catt Phoenix, the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17- year-old Ana Phoenix, a talented young singer and who is trying to get signed to the Roman Family’s record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans, Nicky in particular, and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin.

Milani joins the cast as will portray Ana Phoenix, the sweet, wide-eyed daughter of Catt with a beautiful voice, who is a recent TikTok sensation with her modern, Spanish language interpretation of Albie Roman’s first hit song.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as Executive Music Producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

They join recently announced cast members Inigo Pascual, John Sasse and Meagan Holder. Monarch debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30.

Higareda can be seen in Hulu’s Into the Dark: Culture Shock. Her recent credits also include Netflix’s Joel Kinnaman, Queen of the South and Royal Pains. She is repped by represented by ICM, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein as well as the CDMX agency in Mexico.

Milani, who recently appeared on Solve, is a 2020 graduate of the Acting Conservatory at the Orange County School of the Arts. Also a vocalist, Milani has appeared in productions of The White Rose and 12 Angry Jurors. She is represented by Mavrick Artists Agency, Inc., The Kohl Group and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.