‘Monarch’: Josh Sasse Joins Fox Musical Drama Series

Former Galavant star Josh Sasse has been tapped as a lead in another music-driven series, Fox’s county music dynasty drama Monarch, which is slated for a midseason launch.

Sasse has joined Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto in the straight-to-series project from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen.

Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans, who are headed by the insanely talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Sasse will play Luke Roman, the smart, charming but insecure son of country music legends Dottie and Albie Roman, as well as the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Luke is close to his sisters Nicky and Gigi (Ditto), and is the apple of his mother’s eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries.

Monarch debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship Game and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Canadian actor Sasse is probably best known as the title character of Dan Fogelman’s underrated medieval musical comedy Galavant, which aired on ABC for two seasons. Sasse, who also played the male lead on the CW series No Tomorrow and starred in DirecTV’s Rogue, was most recently seen in the Hallmark Channel original movie Her Pen Pal. Sasse, whose career started on stage in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, is repped by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment and Insight in the UK.