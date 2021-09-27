‘Monarch’: Eva Amurri Joins Her Mom Susan Sarandon In Fox Musical Drama Series

Eva Amurri (Undateable, Californication), Susan Sarandon’s daughter, will join her mom in Fox’s upcoming straight-to-series music dynasty drama Monarch, produced by Fox Entertainment.

Amurri will recur as a younger Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character Sarandon plays in the present timeline of the series. Amurri will first be seen in the series premiere episode.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Trace Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Cast also includes Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as Executive Music Producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

The Monarch role marks a return to acting for Amurri since stepping away from the business in 2015 to focus on raising her family and building her lifestyle brand, Happily Eva After, which is releasing its first product line this fall. Amurri is repped by Canopy Media Partners.