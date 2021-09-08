‘Monarch’: Country Star Trace Adkins Boards Fox Midseason Drama

Three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins has joined the cast of Fox’s midseason drama Monarch in a leading role. He joins previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

Adkins will portray Albie Roman — Texas Truthteller, reigning King of Country Music and husband of Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), known as the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, with who he has helped create a country music dynasty.

The Romans, whose name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.

The series debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship Game and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Adkins is repped by Greg Baker & Associates; Nick Meinema is with Action Entertainment, and Michael Reinert is repped by Fox Rothschild LLP.

