Molly Shannon Joins Florence Pugh And Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ At MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Shannon is set to star opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s latest feature, A Good Person, produced by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh. MGM is distributing in North American and international markets, which include Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, among other markets.

The film follows Allison (Pugh) whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living. The project starts production this fall.

Shannon can currently be seen in the second season of Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s The Other Two as well as Mike White’s huge summer hit, the critically acclaimed limited series The White Lotus. Last year, she was seen in the Academy Award-nominated film, Promising Young Woman. She recently wrapped production on Spin Me Round, an indie comedy directed by Jeff Baena and will soon begin production on I Love This For You, a highly anticipated new series for Showtime.

Shannon spent six seasons on Saturday Night Live, receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. In 2013, Molly received her second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Enlightened and again in 2018 for her hilarious portrayal of Val in NBC’s award-winning comedy Will & Grace. In 2017, the three-time Emmy nominee was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the highly acclaimed drama Other People.

