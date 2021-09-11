‘Mission Impossible 7’ Wraps, As Director Christopher McQuarrie Salutes “Unrelenting” Cast And Crew

The impossible and improbable have officially become the possible.

Despite setbacks from Covid-19 and a government shutdown with daunting protocols, Mission Impossible 7 has wrapped, bringing home an intricate production that persevered despite the odds.

Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram today to express his thanks to the cast and crew, who overcame enormous obstacles to bring the film home. He posted a picture of himself with star and co-producer Tom Cruise

“All you need is good people,” wrote McQuarrie. “To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world.”

The road to the end of production came in fits and starts. The Covid-19 pandemic turned a challenging shoot into something nearly impossible. Even when production resumed, it took Tom Cruise unloading on the crew of the London set about lapses in social distancing protocols.

Cruise helped develop the protocols meant to get the film through production that spanned from Italy to Norway and London. There were reports of Covid-19 issues during the Italy leg of the shoot, which reportedly shut the film down for a couple of days.

The pandemic posed unique challenges. The UK government issued strict protocols, only allowing small numbers of essential cast and crew to travel to the UK without a 14-day quarantine. It also required individuals to live in “bubbles” comprising accommodation and filming locations only.