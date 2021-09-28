Mike Goodridge Steps Down From International Film Festival & Awards Macao

Mike Goodridge, the former CEO of Protagonist Pictures, is stepping down from his role as artistic director of International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) after four editions.

Post-IFFAM, Goodridge will continue his work in production and management through his Good Chaos label and will continue to work in festival programming and curation. He was a consultant with the Chicago International Film Festival this year. His recent credits include as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida? and Ruben Ostlund’s upcoming Triangle Of Sadness.

IFFAM will not take place in 2021 as Covid restrictions remain tight in the autonomous region off the Chinese coast, which is known for its high-flying gambling industry.

The fest was established in 2016 and Goodridge joined after founding artistic director Marco Mueller exited. Goodridge created an international competition for first and second time directors and strengthened the Chinese-language programming with the creation of the New Chinese Cinema competition strand. The festival played and celebrated strong Chinese language titles such as Better Days, Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains, and Love Poem. It would also program international awards hits including The Shape Of Water, Green Book, and JoJo Rabbit.

Last year, it was forced to move online due to the pandemic, hosting digital masterclasses with the likes of Hirokazu Koreeda, Hur Jin-ho, Nina Hoss and Viggo Mortensen.

“I have a had an incredible experience working with my friends and colleagues in Macao,” said Goodridge. “We built the audience for different kinds of cinema in the city and created an event that resonated across the region and the world. The team we assembled was second to none, and we were all dedicated to stimulating the growth of film-making and film-going in Macao. IFFAM’s future is uncertain in an age of Covid and seismic local changes, but I wish it continued prosperity.”