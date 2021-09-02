Mickey Reece Horror Thriller ‘Agnes’ Worldwide Rights Go To Magnet Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired worldwide rights to Agnes, a new horror thriller from filmmaker Mickey Reece, who has helmed more than 25 features.

The film won praise this summer during its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will next screen at Fantastic Fest, followed by a theatrical and on-demand release December 10.

In Agnes, a nun’s disturbing behavior at a remote convent sparks rumors of demonic possession. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma. The film stars Molly Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, and Rachel True.

“Mickey Reece has delivered a truly original, truly disquieting work with Agnes,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles.

“I am thrilled to be releasing Agnes with Magnolia,” said Reece. I have long admired their enthusiasm for eclectic genre cinema, and I respect so many of the filmmakers that they’ve previously worked with. It is quite surreal for me to have one of my films join such an esteemed lineage of movies. It’s the perfect home for the film.”

Directed by Reece, Agnes was written by John Selvidge and Reece. The film was produced by Jensine Carr for Divide/Conquer, Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale for QWGmire, and Jacob Snovel. Executive producers are Quinn, Welty, and Gale for QWGmire, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer, and Zac Locke.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Pip Ngo from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia’s Lorna Lee Torres and Marie Zeniter will launch international sales at TIFF.

Magnet Releasing specializes in horror, action, comedy and Asian cinema. Its past releases include Tomas Alfredson’s Let The Right One In, Takeshi Miike’s 13 Assassins, and Gareth Edward’s Monsters, among others.