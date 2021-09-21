Michelle Trachtenberg To Host True Crime Docuseries ‘Meet, Marry, Murder’ For Tubi

Tubi is continuing to expand its originals slate. The ad-supported streamer is launching Meet, Marry, Murder, a true-crime docuseries hosted by Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The series, which will drop all 13 episodes on October 6, comes from British producer FirstLookTV and digital operator FilmRise.

The series investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners. It features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers and more, to discuss the tragic unions. Episodes focus on cases such as the murder of a woman by her estranged husband, the killing of a husband by his wife in a devastating car chase involving his mistress, and more devastating crimes.

Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn exec produce.

“At Tubi, we are excited to expand our offerings within the true crime genre with the premiere of Meet, Marry, Murder,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers’ fascination with true crime content is ever-growing and we know Meet, Marry, Murder will captivate audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats.”