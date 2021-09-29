×
Michaela Conlin Joins Adaptation of ‘One True Loves’

EXCLUSIVE: Michaela Conlin has joined the ensemble cast of the adaptation of One True LovesThe film stars Phllipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey  with Andy Fickman on board to direct. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid will adapt the script.

Based on the Jenkins novel, the story tells a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life.

Willie Kutner, Andy Fickman, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn are producing with Taylor Jenkins Reid, Alex Jenkins Reid and Adam Beasley executive producing. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s North American distribution rights. Production is set to begin in the fall in Massachusetts.

Conlin is repped by APA, Mosaic and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

 

