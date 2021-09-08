Michael Socha, Thomas Turgoose, George MacKay, Tom Burke & Sophie McShera Cast In Shane Meadows’ ‘The Gallows Pole’; A24 Boards Period Drama

Cast has been set on The Gallows Pole, Shane Meadows’ first period TV drama.

Starring are: Michael Socha (This is England), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), George MacKay (1917), Tom Burke (Mank), Sophie McShera (Cinderella), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey), Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock), Eve Burley (Secret State), Nicole Barber Lane (Hollyoaks), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Anthony Welsh (Master of None), Joe Sproulle (The A Word), Adam Fogerty (Legend), and Fine Time Fontayne (How We Used to Live).

A24 has boarded the project to produce alongside Element Pictures for the BBC. A24 will also handle international sales.

Based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, the show fictionalizes the story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners. Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in eighteenth century Yorkshire, the drama follows Hartley (Socha) as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.

The Gallows Pole was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and is produced by Element Pictures in association with Big Arty for BBC in association with A24. Nickie Sault, long-time collaborator of Shane Meadows will also be a producer on the show.

“Putting this cast together (with the undying support of Shaheen Baig and her amazing team) has been an absolute joy. To be working with actors I’ve grown up with and/or have been desperate to work with, alongside oodles of incredible ‘as yet’ undiscovered (Yorkshire based) talent, is an absolute honor and I’ve not been this passionate about shooting a project in years,” said Meadows.