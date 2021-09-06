Skip to main content
'The Wire' & 'Lovecraft Country' Actor Michael K. Williams Dies At 54; Hollywood Tributes Pour In; Career Photo Gallery
Wendell Pierce Remembers His ‘The Wire’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams: “There Is Small Comfort That I Know You Knew How Much We Loved You”

Michael K Williams Wendell Pierce
(L-R) Michael K Williams and Wendell Pierce Mega

Tributes have been pouring in Monday for Michael K Williams, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for playing Omar Little on The Wire. Williams died Monday at his Brooklyn home, his family said. He was 54.

Remembrances came from several of Williams’ co-stars on The Wire, the groundbreaking, David Simon-created HBO series that ran five seasons from 2002-2008, including from Wendell Pierce, Domenick Lombardozzi and Simon, who tweeted a photo of Williams along with a short post that he was “too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said.”

Pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland on the series, was notably poignant in his Twitter thread.

“His name was Michael K. Williams,” Pierce said in the long thread (read it below), which also cited an iconic scene in Season 3 of The Wire on a park bench. “He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.

He added: “He was proud of the artist he had become, asking for my advice long after he had surpassed any incite I could have shared,: he wrote of Williams. “Always truthful, never inauthentic. The kindest of persons…”

2 Comments

