‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’ Director Michael D. Ratner And His OBB Media Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Michael D. Ratner, the director of hit documentary features Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which opened this year’s SXSW, and the upcoming Justin Bieber: Our World. The agency has also inked Ratner’s OBB Media.

CAA

CAA will rep producer-director-entrepreneur Ratner and his company across film, TV and podcasting as well as for new ventures and verticals.

Ratner, also a prolific music video director, is OBB Media’s founder and CEO and leads the creative on its projects, which include the October 8-debuting Justin Bieber: Our World, a feature concert documentary about the pop star that will premiere on Amazon. It’s the latest collaboration for Ratner, Bieber and OBB after the YouTube Originals series Justin Bieber: Seasons, which was the most-watched debut episode ever on the platform in its first week (32 million views) when it debuted in January 2020. Ratner was director and executive producer.

Other OBB projects include Netflix’s comedy series Historical Roasts and the Kevin Hart-starring interview show Cold as Balls on Hart’s LOL Network, showrun by Ratner and now in its fifth season. OBB also executive produced The Harder Way for ESPN+ with Lebron James’ SpringHill, as well as &Music for Quibi.

The company, founded with co-founder Scott Ratner in 2016, also has film and TV division OBB Pictures, as well as audio and branded divisions, a charitable arm OBB Cares and OBB Studios based in Hollywood.

Ratner and OBB Media had been with UTA. They continue to be managed by Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry at 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorneys Gregg Gellman and Miles Metcoff at Morris Yorn.