San Sebastian Film Festival’s Director On Plans For 2021, Covid Measures, Gender Neutral Acting Awards & Johnny Depp Controversy

MGM Buys Multiple Territories On Comedy Drama ‘Queen Bees’

‘Queen Bees’
‘Queen Bees’ Arclight Films

Arclight Films has sold Michael Lembeck’s comedy-drama Queen Bees to a host of international territories.

MGM has picked up Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Iceland, UK, Middle East, Greece, Portugal/Portuguese-speaking Africa, CIS/Russia, India, South Africa, Pan Asia Pay TV, Caribbean Basin and Latin America on the title. In addition, Kismet has taken Australia and New Zealand, Cannonball Films has taken Spain and Monolith has picked up Poland.

Gravitas Ventures released the movie in North America on June 11.

The pic stars Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret and James Caan. Donald Martin wrote the screenplay, which follows a fiercely independent senior who moves into a retirement community while her home undergoes repairs. Once there, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying ‘mean girls’ the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school.

Pic is an Astute Films production with Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson and Fred Bernstein producing. Executive producers are Richard L. Jackson and Claudine Marrotte.

