Strong 7.0 Earthquake Hits Near Acapulco, Sets Buildings Swaying 230 Miles Away In Mexico City

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.0 temblor centered near the Mexican resort of Acapulco on Tuesday Night. The earthquake was felt as far away as Mexico City, which is about 230 miles from the epicenter.

Videos posted to social media showed buildings swaying, what looked like flashes from transformers blowing and lights going out in the Mexican capital. AP reported the ground shook “for nearly a minute in some parts” of the city.

Reuters reported that the shockwaves caused rock falls and damaged buildings near Acapulco, but indicated there were no immediate reports of casualties. It cited Hector Astudillo, the governor of Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located.

NOAA issued a tsunami warning for the coast of Mexico up to about 185 miles from the epicenter. It estimated any such waves’ arrival in Acapulco about about 7 p.m., PT. As of this moment, none have been reported.