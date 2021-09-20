‘Men In Black’ Interactive Experience Set By Walter Parkes-Led VR Firm Dreamscape

A new interactive experience based on the Men in Black films is the latest offering to be added by LA-based virtual reality firm Dreamscape.

The company, whose CEO and co-founder is producer and former studio exec Walter Parkes, said Men in Black: First Assignment will debut October 1 at its flagship location at Westfield Century City. Participants in the experience will take on the role of alien-fighting agents.

Parkes is an executive producer of the Men in Black films. The first three installments pulled in more than $2 billion at the global box office, but Men in Black: International in 2019 did not match the earlier films, grossing $254 million worldwide.

“Almost 25 years after the men in black first saved the planet from destruction, it’s incredibly exciting to welcome a new class of elite government agents to continue the story at Dreamscape,” Parkes said in the announcement of the attraction. “This experience fully immerses fans in an iconic cinematic world — making them the star of their own intergalactic adventure.”

Related Story Welcome To Mark Zuckerberg's "Metaverse" - Next Facebook Chapter Is An "Embodied Internet You Are Inside Of"

In MIB: First Assignment, groups of up to six “agents” at a time will enter MIB headquarters, gaining rare access to the hidden world of aliens. Plans call for the experience to be available at additional locations beyond Century City.

Watch on Deadline

“Location-based VR is an important part of Sony Pictures Virtual Reality’s strategy to grow our brands and expand them to new audiences,” said Jake Zim, SVP, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Working with Dreamscape provides us with the unique opportunity to transport people into the immersive world of Men In Black and bring the magic of the franchise to longtime fans and new audiences alike.”

Other experiences offered by Dreamscape include a Alien Zoo, Curse of the Lost: A Magic Projector Adventure Pearl and DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy. Through this weekend, The Blu: Deep Rescue will also be available at Westfield Century City.