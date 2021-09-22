Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Icon Of Black Cinema Behind ‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’ & More Was 89

Melvin Van Peebles, an actor, writer, director, producer and icon of Black cinema whose films include Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song and Watermelon Man, died Tuesday night at his home. He was 89.

His death was confirmed by his son, Mario Van Peebles, who said in a statement: “Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

Janus Films and Criterion Collection also announced the news on Twitter and said in a statement: “In an unparalleled career, distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music. His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.”

Born on August 21, 1932, in Chicago, Van Peebles started out doing short films and began his feature writing and directing career with 1967’s The Story of a Three-Day Pass, about a Black GI who is demoted for a romance with a white shop clerk in Paris.

Black filmmakers were scarce in Hollywood at the time, and his next film was Watermelon Man (1970), directed from a screenplay by Herman Raugher. The comedy follows a white bigot who looks in the mirror one day to find his pigment has changed. The result is a hard lesson on what it’s like to be Black in America. Star Godfrey Cambridge, also a popular stand-up comic, played the first part of the movie in white makeup.

But Van Peebles probably is best known for writing, directing, producing and starring in Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, the landmark 1971 blaxploitation pic that was selected for the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry last year. It centers on a brothel-raised orphan whose sexual prowess helps get him out of some tense situations as he confronts racism in Los Angeles.

The opened in very limited release — only in one Atlanta theater and another in Detroit — and built on word of mouth en route to becoming the highest-grossing indie in movie history at the time, powered by a soundtrack from then-rising L.A. band Earth, Wind & Fire. It initially drew an X rating, and critics were mixed about the film.

Mario Van Peebles played his father in the 2003 film Baadasssss.

Also in 1971, the elder Van Peebles from the book, music and lyrics for Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, which would enjoy an eight-month run on Broadway and earned him a pair of Tony Awards for Best Book for a Musical and Best Original Score.

He followed that success with Don’t Play Us Cheap! (1972), for which Van Peebles again wrote the book, lyrics and music and this time also directed and produced. That musical played the Main Stem for about four months and scored a Tony nom for Best Book of a Musical, though he lost to Hugh Wheeler for A Little Night Music.

MORE TO COME…