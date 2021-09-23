Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer Of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Meghan Rafferty has been named executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” succeeding Jenn Suozzo.

Rafferty has been interim executive producer since Suozzo’s departure in August.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced the appointment in a memo to NBC News staffers. Rafferty has been senior broadcast producer of the newscast.

“As Senior Broadcast Producer, Meghan has stepped up time and time again,” Oppenheim wrote. “She skillfully led the team through the unique challenges we faced during the onset of the pandemic and became a steadfast presence in the control room during those early days of uncertainty.”

Rafferty’s appointment is the latest change among the network evening news rivals to World News Tonight with David Muir, which came out on top in total viewers and the top demos in the recently concluded 2020-21 season. CBS Evening News tapped Al Ortiz as interim executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell after Jay Shaylor exited in July.

Oppenheim’s memo is below:

Hi All,

I have some exciting news to share on the Nightly News front. After more than four years at NBC News and on the Nightly team, including two as Senior Broadcast Producer, Meghan Rafferty will officially take over as Executive Producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. She’ll also be tasked with steering and expanding the Nightly brand across its many platforms alongside Executive in Charge, Janelle Rodriguez.

Meghan has done a phenomenal job at the helm of the newscast during the last month. She is a respected, trusted, exemplary leader with the keen news instincts and innovative vision that have been a huge part of Nighty’s recent successes and, in this new role, will help propel the broadcast to the next level.

Through her work with Madeleine Haeringer on Cross Platform Initiatives, she’s gained an even deeper understanding of our growing news organization and the resources needed to showcase the collective teams’ gold-standard reporting.

With Nightly’s debut in Studio 1A, the broadcast has never looked more fresh and sharp. And thanks to all of you, Nightly continues to rank as a top television program in all of broadcast, while posting significant growth across its digital platforms.

We’re so proud of the team’s extraordinary work and are confident that Meghan, working in tandem with Lester and the Senior Producers, will continue to build on this great momentum.

Please join me in congratulating Meghan on this well-deserved role!

Noah