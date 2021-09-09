Meghan McCain Lands Post-‘View’ Job As Online Daily Mail Columnist

As ABC’s The View continues its first (and significantly quieter) week post-Meghan McCain, the show’s former conservative co-host has announced her latest gig: As a columnist for British tabloid DailyMail.com.

“Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics,” McCain tweeted today. “I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail.” In what could be a swipe at her former place of employment, McCain added, “I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space.”

McCain will be based in Washington, D.C., where she lives with husband Ben Domenech, publisher of the conservative news site The Federalist, and their daughter Liberty. When she left The View, reportedly with two years still on her contract, she cited her residence as a primary reason for the departure (the ABC daytime talk show resumed in-studio broadcasts this week in New York after more than a year of remote shows during the pandemic shutdown).

In a statement included in today’s Daily Mail article announcing the hire, McCain said, ‘It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut. I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”

McCain’s first DailyMail.com column will be published the week of September 20.

The former View co-host began her media career as a columnist for The Daily Beast.

The View‘s traditional conservative seat is being filled by a temporary line-up of guests: This week Mia Love is co-hosting, with coming weeks and months set to welcome Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others.

The show’s first week of its 25th season has been noticeably free of the back-and-forth high-volume arguments and occasional insults that marked McCain’s tenure.