Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal.

The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story.

The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter).

The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island with the roles of Johnny and Clyde being cast imminently. Those actors will join the production in October.

Tom DeNucci (Vault) will direct with The Irishman exec-producer Chad A. Verdi. Verdi is also a producer on the film, along with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff.

Watch on Deadline

Executive producers are Andre Relis, David Gere, J.D. Beaufils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Gudas and Chelsea Vale, with Amy Lippens co-producing alongside Ali Cesare.

Verdi Productions is financing and VMI Worldwide is handling international sales.

Ritter is best known as the frontman of alt-rock band The All-American Rejects but has also acted in series including Preacher, Parenthood and Lodge 49.

Transformers, Jennifer’s Body and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress Fox most recently starred in thriller Til Death, and later this year stars in Netflix’s Nighteeth and Big Gold Brick opposite Andy Garcia and Oscar Isaac.

Verdi stated: “I am very excited to have Megan play the role of Alana. She’s a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could.” He added: “I love Tyson’s energy and can’t wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head.”

Upcoming for Verdi Productions are Randall Emmett’s Wash Me In The River and Bruce Willis pic Survive The Game. The company was also a producer on recent Fox starrer Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Fox is represented by ICM Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Ritter is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Behr Abramson Levy.