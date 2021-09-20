‘Johnny & Clyde’: Vanessa Angel, Bai Ling Among Cast To Join Megan Fox Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Angel (Kingpin), Bai Ling (The Crow), Armen Garo (The Departed), Sean Ringgold (American Gangster), Nick Principe (Vault), Brett Azar (Young Rock) and Sydney Jenkins (Jest Originals) have joined Megan Fox (Transformers) and Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in thriller Johnny and Clyde, which we revealed on Friday.

The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story.