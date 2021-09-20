‘Johnny & Clyde’: Vanessa Angel, Bai Ling Among Cast To Join Megan Fox Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Angel (Kingpin), Bai Ling (The Crow), Armen Garo (The Departed), Sean Ringgold (American Gangster), Nick Principe (Vault), Brett Azar (Young Rock) and Sydney Jenkins (Jest Originals) have joined Megan Fox (Transformers) and Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in thriller Johnny and Clyde, which we revealed on Friday.
The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story.
The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter).
Currently in production in Rhode Island, the roles of Johnny and Clyde are being cast imminently. Those actors will join the production in October.
Tom DeNucci (Vault) will direct with The Irishman exec-producer Chad A. Verdi. Verdi is also a producer on the film, along with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. Executive producers are Andre Relis, David Gere, J.D. Beaufils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Gudas and Chelsea Vale, with Amy Lippens co-producing alongside Ali Cesare.
Verdi Productions is financing and VMI Worldwide is handling international sales.
Verdi stated: “I am very excited to have attached Vanessa, Bai, Armen, Sean, Nick, Brett and Sydney to this project and for them to take this ride with Tommy and I.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.