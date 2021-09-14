‘Monarch’: Meagan Holder Joins Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Dave and Pitch alum Meagan Holder has joined the lead cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. She will appear opposite Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Holder joins the cast as Kayla Taylor-Roman. She is the bold, ambitious and smart wife of Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto). Kayla is a successful music manager who keeps turning down Luke Roman’s (John Sasse) offers to join forces with the family company, Monarch Entertainment. Outside business, Kayla’s relationships with the Romans reflect a complicated history.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as Executive Music Producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

In addition to Dave and Pitch, Holder’s television credits also include Magnum P.I., UnReal and Make It Or Break It. She has also appeared in Ringer and Born Again Virgin. She is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.