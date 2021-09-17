Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production.

The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London who is one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers. He’s brilliant and very in-demand, but his drive and ambition sometimes have been to the detriment of his family life. The story’s unfolding crisis will force Andy to reassess his priorities — both familial and professional. The only way he’ll be able to restore his family is by setting the world right, and he might be the only one with the knowledge and ability to do so.

Froggatt plays the smart and caring Elena Neilson. When her son, Sam, was diagnosed with a progressive, degenerative eye disease, she gave up her thriving professional career and put all of her considerable energy and ability toward finding a cure. She has become a leading fundraiser for a foundation pursuing cutting-edge research into Sam’s condition. This maternal and professional triumph for Elena is only tempered by the state of her marriage, which has been strained to the breaking point.

Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce all episodes and is on the ground in Prague as an EP, producing the series. Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Fox will executive produce along with his longtime manager William Choi at Entertainment 360. Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault and Peter Settman also executive produce.

Last Light marks Fox’s first return to TV since he played Jack Shepard on all six seasons of ABC’s Lost. He since has appeared in feature films including Bone Tomahawk and World War Z.

Froggatt won a Golden Globe and was a three-time Emmy nominee for her role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey and reprised her role in the 2019 film. She’s also known for her starring role in the ITV and Sundance drama Liar.

Variety was first to report Fox’s casting.