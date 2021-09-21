Talent Agent Matt Fechter Joins Hyperion

Matt Fechter has joined Hyperion to launch their Comedy Department. Fechter comes from CAA where he worked as an agent in both the comedy and talent departments working closely with such actors, directors, and comedians as Aristotle Athiras, Courtney Parchman, Jim Rash, Jeff Garlin, Laura Terruso, Madelaine Petsch, Maddie Phillips, Michael Cimino, Mike Cabellon, Miles Brown and Nat Faxon.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate to forge ahead into the comedy space with Matt leading the charge. He’s proven his skill and ability to break new acts as well as his success representing established artists who have crossed over into different genres and mediums. He’ll no doubt continue that momentum at Hyperion,” said Hyperion founder, Ryan Bartlett on Tuesday.

Prior to CAA, Fechter worked in the motion picture and television departments at UTA.

“Hyperion, under Ryan’s innovation and leadership, is at the forefront of what it means to be in the representation business. They have created an elevated and progressive standard in talent representation and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of that evolution.” said Fechter.

Hyperion represents a diverse client list including Shailene Woodley, Ashton Sanders, Cle Bennett, Spence Moore, Reign Edwards in addition to Shaun White, January Jones and music sensations; Galantis, Arizona, and Lost Kings on the Hyperion Branding side.