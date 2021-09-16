‘MasterChef: Legends’ Names Its Season 11 Grand Prize Winner

The Season 11 finale of Fox franchise MasterChef was on the menu tonight, as hosts and judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich tasted, toasted, and taunted their way through the show talent’s best dishes.

Abetted by guest stars and legends including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto, the season focused on 15 of the best home cooks in America. The finals came down to three female cooks, Autumn Moretti, Kelsey Murphy, and Suu Khin, who were joined by guest judge and chefs Curtis Stone and Michael Cimarusti.

**** SPOILER ALERT: Do Not Read Past This Line If You Haven’t See Tonight’s Show

The winner of tonight’s MasterChef: Legends season finale was Indianapolis physical therapist Kelsey Murphy, who takes home a $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking Kitchen and kitchen tools, and Bakeware products from OXO.

“Winning MasterChef means everything!,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is a culmination of a lot of hard work, sacrifice, and persistence. I am so proud of what I was able to accomplish throughout the season and have a new confidence in myself and my skills as a chef. I plan to hit the ground running and start making waves in the culinary world. I’m working on a few projects with MasterChef that I can’t wait to announce soon! So many exciting things to come!”

The show next turns to its MasterChef Live! roadshow, featuring past winners and runners-up in a kitchen tour de force.

Meanwhile, the televised version has already been renewed for a 12th season. In addition to MasterChef, host Gordon Ramsay also hosts and executive-produces Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, as well as specials, including 2021’s Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Ramsay and Fox Entertainment recently announced their new worldwide production venture Studio Ramsay Global to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for Fox, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company Studio Ramsay was launched in the UK in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming.

MasterChefis produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.///