‘MasterChef Latinos’ Sets Returning Judges, Issues Open Casting Call

MasterChef Latinos is lining up the team for its next season, set for first quarter 2022, returningChef Benito Molina, Chef Adrián Herrera, , and Chef Claudia Sandoval.

The show, produced by reality powerhouse Endemol Shine Boomdog for EstrellaTV, has also issued a call for chefs interested in competing on the show. Would-be contestants can apply at www.MasterChefEstrellaTV.com.

“We are excited to start production on ‘MasterChef Latinos’ with three of the most popular and influential chefs as the cornerstone of the series,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP of television content. “Chef Molina, Chef Herrera, and Chef Sandoval each bring a very colorful and unique approach to the culinary arts. The show is now casting throughout the U.S., and we have been seeing some amazing talent. It will be fun to watch them compete to win the title of ‘MasterChef’ and be able to showcase their talents in front of three of the most well-known Latino Chefs in the world.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming with EstrellaTV to bring MasterChef Latinos to the U.S Hispanic audience,” says Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon. “We have tremendous experience producing the world’s most popular food competition series, and we have lined up an amazing team of experienced and skilled chefs to serve as our judges.”

MasterChef Latinos sets out to find the nation’s best amateur cook.

Now produced in over 50 countries worldwide and broadcast in over 200 territories, MasterChef is watched globally by over 250 million viewers and has transformed over 100 amateur chefs to professionals. MasterChef Latinos is based on a format created by Franc Roddam.