Marilyn Manson Rape, Assault Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Tossed By Judge

UPDATE: A woman who accused rocker Marilyn Manson of rape has had her lawsuit tossed out of court.

The lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday because the statute of limitations had passed on the woman’s claims, TMZ reported.

The lawsuit dates to May, when the woman – identified only as “Jane Doe” in legal papers – said the rape happened after she and Manson started dating in 2011. She claimed repressed memories of the incident stopped her from reporting the incident then.

The judge was skeptical of the claim, but gave the woman 20 days to refile the complaint and address concerns over the repressed memories claim.

EARLIER: Rocker Marilyn Manson has more legal troubles on his plate. A lawsuit has been filed by an ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles County state Superior Court, claiming he raped her and forced her to watch a gruesome film depicting abuse of a groupie.



The lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe,” who claims she started dating Manson, aka Brian Warner, in 2011.

In its most sensational claim, the lawsuit contends Manson showed her a video he kept locked in a safe. The video allegedly depicted abuse of a groupie after a 1996 appearance by the band at the Hollywood Bowl. The young fan is allegedly forced to drink urine, was threatened with a gun, and may have been pistol-whipped.

TMZ reported that a source claims the video is actually a scripted short film intended for a project that was shelved.The film, the woman claimed in the legal documents, left her afraid for her life.But when she went to return a key to Manson’s home, she alleges he forcibly raped her and threatened to kill her.

The Jane Doe lawsuit asks for damages and a declaration that the Manson conduct broke the law.

Manson is also being sued by a former assistant/girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

The complete law documents can be found here: Manson lawsuit

There has been no official comment from Manson on the latest allegations. He has previously denied Bianco’s claims.