Marilyn Manson Enters Not Guilty Plea In New Hampshire Assault Case – Update

UPDATE: A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of singer Marilyn Manson in a district court in New Hampshire. Manson has been accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her.

Manson surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with the 2019 arrest warrant in the case. A status hearing on the case is now set for late December. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

UPDATE: As expected, Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to face assault charges in a New Hampshire incident.

Manson was processed and released in Los Angeles on personal recognizance bail and can’t have contact with the alleged victim.

Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson surrendered in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for “acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.”

Watch on Deadline

A court date will be set after New Hampshire authorities receive bail paperwork in the mail from Los Angeles.

EARLIER: Singer Marilyn Manson’s legal woes continued today. The shock rock star has agreed to turn himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant stemming from a 2019 New Hampshire incident.

The 2019 New Hampshire incident claims Manson spit and shot snot at a video camera person during a concert. The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, New Hampshire after Manson failed to answer charges lodged against him in that jurisdiction.